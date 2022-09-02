INTERVIEW: Minister for Birthrate Eager to Tackle "Quiet Emergency"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of coping with Japan's declining birthrate, has stressed his eagerness to adopt programs in the fiscal 2023 budget that can help double the country's child-related spending in the future.

In a recent interview, Ogura said he will specifically seek budget allocation for creating various places for pre-school children including for their growth and supporting community-based efforts to prevent bullying.

"I hope to compile a child-related budget that can give the impression of being substantially changed from the previous ones in terms of coping with the declining birthrate, which is a 'quiet emergency,'" he said.

Asked how child-related spending can be doubled, the minister said concrete steps should be discussed after public understanding of the need for the move is obtained.

Meanwhile, he opposed the idea of introducing a "child insurance" scheme to raise funds.

