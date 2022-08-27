NPT Review Conference Breaks Down

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A closely watched nuclear nonproliferation conference broke down Friday, reminding participants that realizing a world without nuclear weapons is an extremely difficult goal.

On the final day of the review conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT,participating countries failed to adopt a final document due to opposition from Russia, which continues to invade Ukraine. The document required unanimous approval for adoption.

Criticizing a draft of the final document as explicitly political, a Russian representative said that there is no consensus in the draft.

The NPT review conference, which started Aug. 1 at the U.N. headquarters in New York, came at a time when the international security situation is rapidly deteriorating due to the Russian aggression. An NPT review conference ended in failure for the second straight time following the meeting in 2015.

This time, participants continued negotiations to the last minute for the adoption of the final document, which would include progress in the implementation of the treaty and guidelines for future actions.

