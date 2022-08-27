3 Bodies Found after Boat Sinking to Be Handed Over to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Russian governments have agreed that Moscow will hand over to the Japanese side three bodies found after the fatal sinking of a Japanese tour boat, it was learned Saturday.

The bodies, found on Kunashiri, one of four Russian-controlled northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, or the Russian Far East island of Sakhalin, are likely to be transferred to Japan in September at the earliest, according to sources in the Japan Coast Guard.

On Tuesday night, the Russian side notified the Japanese side through diplomatic channels of the plan to hand over the bodies, the sources said.

A JCG ship will visit a port in Korsakov in Sakhalin in September or later to pick up the bodies, according to the sources.

The Kazu I tour boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on April 23, leaving 14 of the 26 passengers and crew members dead and the 12 others missing.

