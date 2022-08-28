Syphilis Infections Increasing at Fastest Pace in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Syphilis infection cases reported in Japan this year totaled 7,241 as of Aug. 14, increasing at the fastest pace on record, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The figure is already close to 7,983 cases for the whole of last year, the highest annual total since data under the current format began in 1999.

It is still unknown what is behind the surge.

A related academic organization is calling for vigilance as annual syphilis cases are feared to exceed 10,000 this year.

Syphilis is a bacterial infection, which is mainly transmitted through sexual contact, causing symptoms such as generalized rash and swelling of lymph nodes.

