Baba Elected New Leader of Japanese Opposition Nippon Ishin

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin No Kai (Japan Innovation Party) co-leader Nobuyuki Baba was elected new chief of the Japanese opposition party Saturday.

At a press conference after the leadership election to pick the successor to Ichiro Matsui, Baba, 57, said he will name deputy party chief Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, as co-leader of the party.

Baba, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, also said that he aims to double the number of the party's local assembly members other than in Osaka Prefecture to about 300 through unified local elections next spring.

Upon being elected, Baba said, "I want to advance reforms of Nippon Ishin steadily to make it a party that can compete on par with the (ruling) Liberal Democratic Party."

At the press conference, Baba said that he is ready to succeed Matsui's policies and boost the party's presence further. He also said the party will deal with the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, on a case-by-case basis while continuing to call for reforms such as reducing the number of the country's lawmakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]