Japan to Ease COVID-19 Reporting Rules Nationwide: Kishida

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that the government is considering easing its COVID-19 case reporting rules nationwide.

The basic idea is to change across the country the current system requiring medical institutions to report detailed information for all infection cases, Kishida told reporters online.

The government plans to limit novel coronavirus cases subject to the detailed reporting to mainly those among people at high risk of developing severe symptoms from as early as mid-September, according to the prime minister.

On Wednesday, Kishida said prefectural governments will be allowed to report only cases involving people aged 65 or over, patients requiring hospitalization and pregnant women if they apply to do so.

Kishida told reporters Saturday said that the measure, aimed at reducing the burdens on medical institutions, is an emergency step based on requests from local governments.

