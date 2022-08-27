Kishida Raps Russia over Failure of NPT Review Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday criticized Russia after a key nuclear nonproliferation conference in New York ended in failure following nearly four weeks of negotiations.

"It is extremely regrettable that a consensus was not reached due to opposition from one country, Russia," Kishida told reporters online, after the review conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, ended Friday without adoption of a final document.

"I want to boost momentum in the international community toward the realization of a world without nuclear weapons," he said, referring to next year's summit of the Group of Seven major powers in the atomic-bombed western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Kishida delivered a speech at the international meeting on Aug. 1, its opening day, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to take part in an NPT review conference. In the speech, he called for cooperation to achieve meaningful results.

Although tough negotiations were expected from the beginning, the breakdown of the latest conference is likely to deal a blow to the prime minister, pundits said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]