Japan Logs 180,138 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 180,138 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by some 73,000 from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms dropped by two from Friday to 624, while 259 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients, including 25 in Tokyo.

In the Japanese capital, 17,126 people were newly found positive for the virus, down by some 8,100 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo fell 18.7 pct week on week to 20,822.4. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 38, unchanged from Friday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]