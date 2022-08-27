Kishida Pledges 30-B.-Dollar Aid for Africa at TICAD 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a Japanese-led conference on development in Africa, pledged on Saturday a total of 30 billion dollars in aid for and investment in Africa from the Japanese public and private sectors in the next three years.

Due to his novel coronavirus infection, Kishida attended the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8, online. The meeting kicked off in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on the day for a two-day run.

Kishida differentiated Japan's support for Africa from that of China, whose massive loans to Africa have been criticized, saying that Japan aims to help African countries with debt restructuring, among other things.

Noting that Japan and Africa are partners that grow together, Kishida said Japan attaches importance to investment in people and the quality of growth.

Japan will help African countries realize economic growth in an environmentally sustainable manner, or green growth, and support startups, Kishida said, adding that his country plans to nurture 300,000 personnel in Africa, mainly in industrial sectors, and the fields of health and medicine, in the next three years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]