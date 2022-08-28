GSDF, U.S. Army Start Joint Exercises in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yamato, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army started practical training under their Orient Shield 22 field training exercises in Japan on Sunday.

On the day, firing drills using both sides' portable antitank missiles at the GSDF's Oyanohara training range in the town of Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, were opened to the media.

The U.S. Army launched two Javelin missiles. Javelin missiles were supplied to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia. The GSDF practiced launching Type 01 LMAT missiles, dubbed a Japanese version of Javelin.

Orient Shield 22 is slated to run until Sept. 9, bringing together a total of about 2,100 people from the GSDF and the U.S. Army.

On the island of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, adjacent to Kumamoto, the U.S. military's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, will be mobilized, and participants, including members of electronic warfare units from both sides, will conduct joint anti-ship combat training for the first time.

