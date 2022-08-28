Japan Logs 157,817 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 157,817 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by about 68,000 week on week.

The number of severely ill novel coronavirus patients increased by three from Saturday to 627 while 221 people with COVID-19 were newly confirmed dead, including 23 in Tokyo.

In the Japanese capital, 15,834 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, down by about 8,900 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria increased by two from Saturday to 40.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 19,544.4 as of Sunday, down 24.5 pct from a week before.

