Tokyo Logs 15,834 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 15,834 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by about 8,900 week on week.

Twenty-three people infected with the novel coronavirus were newly confirmed dead in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria increased by two from Saturday to 40.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 19,544.4, down 24.5 pct from a week before.

