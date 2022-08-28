Tokyo Logs 15,834 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 15,834 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by about 8,900 week on week.
Twenty-three people infected with the novel coronavirus were newly confirmed dead in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under Tokyo's criteria increased by two from Saturday to 40.
The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 19,544.4, down 24.5 pct from a week before.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]