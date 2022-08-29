TICAD 8 Calls for Sound Development Financing for Africa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8, ended Sunday with the adoption of a statement underlining the importance of fair and transparent development financing for Africa.

This reference in the Tunis declaration came at a time when China is extending excessive loans to developing nations.

The declaration also expressed serious concern over the impacts on Africa and the global economy of the crisis in Ukraine, which continues to be invaded by Russia.

"We need to urgently tackle challenges including the food crisis triggered by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and unfair and opaque development financing," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a joint press conference held after the end of the two-day meeting in the Tunisian capital of Tunis.

Kishida refrained from visiting Tunis due to his infection with the novel coronavirus and took part in TICAD 8 virtually from Tokyo. He attended the press conference online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]