Ikeda Wins 1st Term as Governor of Japan's Kagawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese government bureaucrat Toyohito Ikeda won his first four-year term as Kagawa governor in Sunday's election in the western Japan prefecture.

Ikeda, 61, former director-general of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry's Road Bureau, beat his only contender, Koichi Nakatani, 61.

In the gubernatorial election, Ikeda collected 166,390 votes, against 59,724 votes for Nakatani. Voter turnout stood at 29.09 pct, a record low for gubernatorial elections in Kagawa.

Running in Sunday's election as an independent candidate, Ikeda was supported by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, also an opposition party.

Nakatani, head of the Japanese Communist Party's Kagawa prefectural branch, was backed by the JCP in the poll. He also ran as an independent candidate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]