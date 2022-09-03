Retired Athletes Catching Japanese Firms' Eyes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Companies in Japan, struggling to secure competent workers, are looking intensely at retired athletes, expecting that their precious experience from competing in the sporting world can be used in the business world.

Services to support former athletes with their second careers are also spreading, such as helping them find jobs and providing vocational training to them.

Mos Food Services Inc. <8153> has started a program to train retired athletes to be franchise owners of its Mos Burger fast food restaurant chain.

The move comes at a time when Mos Burger is facing the aging of existing owners 50 years after its establishment and the need to promote a generational shift among its owners to maintain its restaurant network.

Referring to a feature of former athletes, Mos Food Services President Eisuke Nakamura said, "People who have focused on one thing in their lives tend to tackle their jobs faithfully."

