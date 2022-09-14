Nagoya Swim Lessons Offer Mermaid Experience

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Dreams of becoming a mermaid are attracting people from around Japan to the central city of Nagoya for swimming lessons dubbed "the school of mermaids."

In mermaid swimming, participants wear colorful tails over their legs and swim freely like the half-human half-fish creatures.

Shoko Goto, 42, a swimming instructor, said that mermaid swimming enables people to "feel a sense of freedom, to be a different person than you normally are."

The school of mermaids was launched in 2020 by Goto and Chinatsu Matsunaga, 42, with the aim of spreading the appeal of mermaid swimming around the country. Over 100 people have acquired mermaid licenses issued by the school.

On Aug. 19, seven aspiring mermaids aged between 6 and 65 attended a lesson at a pool in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The participants each put on a swim fin weighing around 2 kilograms on their legs, over which they wore a tail with patterns resembling scales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]