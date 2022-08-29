Japan Reports 1.34 M. New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,344,217 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 187,666 from the preceding week.

The weekly total topped one million for the sixth straight week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 18,549,922 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 136,811, followed by Osaka, at 110,902, Aichi, at 91,437, and Fukuoka, at 72,103.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,989 from a week earlier to 39,065.

