Japan Holds 1st Meeting of Panel on "Spiritual Sales"

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency held the first meeting Monday of a panel on malicious sales practices, such as "spiritual sales" used by the religious group known as the Unification Church.

"I'm eager to see a thorough review of the agency's responses and active discussions on how to prevent damage," consumer affairs minister Taro Kono, who ordered the creation of the panel, said at the start of the online meeting.

The eight-member panel is chaired by Shoji Kawakami, professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo and former head of the Consumer Commission.

One of the panel members, lawyer Masaki Kito from the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales, introduced to participants hotlines on spiritual sales set up by civic organizations and lawyers.

"We cannot sufficiently cover consultations on damage just through the Consumer Affairs Agency," he said. "It is necessary to examine consultation requests that come to nongovernmental hotlines and consider outsourcing to the private sector."

