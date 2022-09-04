Electric Kick Scooters on Track to Spread in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The use of electric kick scooters is likely to spread in Japan as a convenient means of transportation following recent deregulation while experts call on authorities to take steps to prevent traffic accidents involving them.

In April, the country enacted a revision to the road traffic law to ease restrictions regarding electric kick scooters.

Currently, such scooters are categorized as motorcycles, requiring users to have a driver's license and wear a helmet while driving.

Under the revised law, people aged 16 or over will become able to use such scooters without a license before April 2024. They will be allowed to run on sidewalks as long as their speed is limited to 6 kilometers per hour or less.

"We're developing a new vehicle," said Daiki Okai, president and CEO of Luup Inc., which provides electric kick scooter sharing services in Tokyo and other major cities.

