Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 100,000

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan totaled 95,919 on Monday, falling below 100,000 for the first time in 41 days.

The daily count fell by some 45,000 from a week before. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Sunday to 628. New COVID-19 fatalities came to 233.

New infections in Tokyo came to 9,880, falling by 5,205 from a week earlier and standing below 10,000 for the first time since July 11.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital dropped 24 pct week on week to 18,800.9.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, 30 new fatalities were reported. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 41, up by one from Sunday.

