Tokyo’s New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 10,000
News Society Health
Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 9,880 on Monday, falling by 5,205 from a week earlier and standing below 10,000 for the first time since July 11.
According to the Japanese capital’s metropolitan government, 30 new fatalities were reported among COVID-19 patients on the day.
The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 41, up by one from the previous day.
The seven-day average of new infections dropped 24 pct week on week to 18,800.9.
