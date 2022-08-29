Tokyo’s New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 10,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 9,880 on Monday, falling by 5,205 from a week earlier and standing below 10,000 for the first time since July 11.

According to the Japanese capital’s metropolitan government, 30 new fatalities were reported among COVID-19 patients on the day.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 41, up by one from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new infections dropped 24 pct week on week to 18,800.9.

