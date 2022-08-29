Japan Eyeing G-7 Foreign Chiefs' Meeting in Karuizawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to hold a Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, during its G-7 presidency next year, government sources said Monday.

The government is also thinking of hosting a meeting of the G-7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in the city of Niigata, the capital of the central Japan prefecture of the same name.

The cabinet is expected to make a formal decision on the venues and announce them Tuesday.

The G-7 foreign ministers are expected to discuss regional issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Chinese military pressure on Taiwan. Meanwhile, discussions at the financial meeting are expected to center around rebuilding the world economy, battered by the Ukraine crisis.

The government hopes the deliberations at the ministerial talks will lead to a successful 2023 G-7 summit, which will take place afterward in the western city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21.

