Japan Employment Subsidies Top 6 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to pay over 6 trillion yen in special subsidies to help firms maintain employment amid the coronavirus crisis, the labor ministry said Monday.

The total amount came to 6,005.5 billion yen as of Friday, according to the ministry.

Under its employment adjustment subsidy program, the government normally provides up to 8,355 yen per worker per day to companies that pay temporary leave allowances without eliminating jobs.

However, the upper limit on the subsidies has been raised to 15,000 yen for businesses deemed severely affected by the pandemic.

According to people familiar with the matter, the special financial aid works to prevent a workforce shift to businesses facing manpower shortages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]