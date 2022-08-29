Japan Mulling Allowing Asymptomatic Coronavirus Carriers to Shop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering allowing those who have contracted the novel coronavirus but developed no COVID-19 symptoms to go out to buy food and other necessary goods at nearby stores, it was learned Monday.

Amid the seventh wave of infections, more and more people who have tested positive for the virus need to self-quarantine at home due to shortages of beds and manpower at hospitals.

"Those living alone even have difficulty procuring food," a senior government official said.

The government is discussing whether to ease restrictions on outings with conditions such as wearing masks and taking through infection prevention measures, informed sources said, adding that a conclusion can be reached later this week.

Under the infectious disease law, prefectural governors can request that confirmed carriers not go outside regardless of whether they have symptoms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]