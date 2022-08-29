Japan, Israel Agree on Close Collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Israel agreed Monday to closely cooperate with each other.

The agreement was made during a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo between Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz.

Matsuno told Gantz that Japan opposes unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in any region, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recent developments in East Asia.

Gantz said Israel hopes to deepen cooperation with Japan in various fields as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

