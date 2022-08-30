Deepest Sub Dive Record by Japanese Renewed for 1st Time in 60 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The record for the deepest submersible dive by a Japanese was renewed for the first time in 60 years.

Aboard a submersible ship of a research firm, exploration team members including Katsuyoshi Michibayashi, professor at Nagoya University's Graduate School of Environmental Studies, descended 9,801 meters to the deepest place of the Ogasawara Trench in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 13, the team said Monday.

Although the trench had been believed to be 9,780 meters at its deepest, it was found to be deeper in reality through the latest survey.

The team, also including a researcher from Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, started the survey on Aug. 5, exploring trenches near Japan to observe undersea landscapes, seafloor geology and creatures.

The previous record for the deepest dive in a submersible by a Japanese was 9,545 meters set in the Kuril-Kamchatska Trench in 1962.

