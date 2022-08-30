Japan's 1st Gaming Ordinance Ruled Not Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--A district court in western Japan ruled Tuesday that Kagawa Prefecture's ordinance aimed at preventing internet and gaming addiction among children is not unconstitutional.

Takamatsu District Court rejected a suit filed by a 19-year-old man, who was a high school student at the time of the filing, and his mother, over the prefectural ordinance, the first of its kind in Japan.

The plaintiffs sought 1.6 million yen in damages from the prefectural government, claiming that the ordinance violates the right to the pursuit of happiness under Article 13 of the Constitution.

Handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Satoko Amano said, "We cannot say the ordinance violates the Constitution."

The court noted that the possibility of gaming for an excessive amount of time causing problems and harmful effects in social life cannot be ruled out.

