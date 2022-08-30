Japan Eyeing New Fund for Fishers over Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering establishing an additional fund to support fishers over the planned release into the ocean of treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

At a meeting of related ministers Tuesday, the government revised its action plan on measures to fight reputational damage and on compensation over the water issue.

As part of efforts to win understanding from fishers who strongly oppose the planned discharge of the water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, the action plan newly stipulates that the government will "introduce measures continuously to realize sustainable fishing operations through the use of a fund."

The new fund will come on top of a 30-billion-yen fund that the government set up under its fiscal 2021 supplementary budget to finance emergency measures, such as purchasing fishery products whose prices have fallen sharply due to radiation-related reputational damage.

"We'll thoroughly check the safety (related to the water release) and work to ensure that fishers can continue their operations while feeling safe and that products from disaster-hit areas will be traded continuously," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at the meeting.

