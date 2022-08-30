Japan to Raise Caps for Skilled Foreign Workers at Manufacturers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday decided to revise industry-by-industry upper limits on the number of foreign workers with specified skills who are given special resident status, to reflect changes in labor demand partly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made at the day's cabinet meeting.

Of such limits set for the 12 industry sectors covered under the program, the cap for food and beverage makers and that for machinery and other manufacturers will be raised.

Meanwhile, the limits for nine sectors, including the restaurant industry, will be lowered. The government will not alter the cap for the agriculture sector.

The cap on the overall number of specified skilled workers will also be kept unchanged.

