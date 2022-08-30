Japan Decides to Hold G-7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Karuizawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday decided to hold a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, during the country's presidency of the multilateral platform next year.

The government also decided to hold a meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in the city of Niigata, the capital of the namesake prefecture in central Japan.

Including the two meetings, Japan will host a total of 14 ministerial meetings related to the 2023 G-7 summit, such as those that will bring together ministers whose portfolios cover science and technology, gender equality, digital technology and trade. Their venues will be announced in September, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

The government picked Karuizawa and Niigata as hosts of the two ministerial meetings after comprehensive discussions from various aspects, including opinions from local governments, venue facilities, accommodations and security, according to Matsuno.

The G-7 summit will take place on May 19-21 next year in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by the U.S. atomic bombings in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

