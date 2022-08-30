Japan Eyes Administering Omicron Vaccines from Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is discussing moving up from mid-October to September the start of vaccinations using improved COVID-19 vaccines targeting the omicron variant, it was learned Tuesday.

With the country currently facing its seventh COVID-19 infection wave, the government is hoping to introduce more effective vaccines.

Such improved vaccines developed by U.S. drugmakers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. are currently undergoing the screening process in Japan.

If the new vaccines receive regulatory approval, Japan is expected to import them from next month.

The government is thinking of giving improved vaccines to people aged 18 or over who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

