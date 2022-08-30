Kishida to Hold Press Conference Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a press conference Wednesday, when he returns to his office after completing his COVID-19 isolation period.

At the conference from 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT), Kishida is expected to explain new coronavirus measures and the government's plan to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, fatally shot in July.

Kishida will enter the prime minister's office for the first time since Aug. 15.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 21 during his summer break and has since worked online at the prime minister's residence.

On Tuesday, a doctor saw Kishida and decided to end the isolation.

