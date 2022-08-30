NPA Seeks 2.2-B.-Yen Budget to Better Protect VIPs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Tuesday it is seeking 2,257 million yen as part of its fiscal 2023 budget request to better protect dignitaries following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The agency's general-account budget request for the fiscal year from next April totaled 346,166 million yen, up 35,199 million yen from the fiscal 2022 budget.

The agency plans to spend 1,695 million yen to introduce new equipment to protect people from shooting, including bulletproof shields for podiums, bulletproof walls and portable shelters where they can take refuge when attacked.

The requested budget allocation includes 176 million yen for venue-monitoring drones and 286 million yen for experimental operation of a system based on artificial intelligence and 3D technology to detect suspicious people.

To outsource to the Internet Hotline Center fresh work to gather information posted online about how to make small arms and explosives and ask website operators involved to delete such posts, the agency is seeking 97 million yen.

