Kyocera Founder Kazuo Inamori Dies at 90

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Kazuo Inamori, who founded Kyocera Corp. <6971> and spearheaded the turnaround of Japan Airlines <9201>, died of old age last Wednesday. He was 90.

The prominent Japanese businessman, known for his unique management philosophy, is also the founder of DDI Corp., the predecessor of major telecommunications company KDDI Corp. <9433>.

Born in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Inamori graduated from Kagoshima University's faculty of engineering in 1955.

Inamori initially worked for an insulator maker in Kyoto, western Japan, but established Kyoto Ceramic Co., the predecessor of Kyocera, in 1959, together with colleagues.

Inamori became president of the company in 1966 and developed it into a globally leading electronic parts maker.

