INTERVIEW: Chinese Escalation over Pelosi Taiwan Visit a Mistake

Washington, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--China made a mistake in escalating tensions following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in a recent interview.

"I think it was a big miscalculation by China and a totally unnecessary and risky escalation of their activities" in areas around Taiwan, Kendall told Jiji Press at the Defense Department on Monday.

He noted that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal and becoming more aggressive in the cyber and space spheres, saying that the United States needs to deal with such threats together with strategic partners including Japan and Australia.

"We need to move to the next generation of capability," he said, stressing the need to modernize armed forces.

U.S. cooperation with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces "is very close and growing over time," Kendall said, adding that he is looking at ways to integrate the command and control of the forces of the United States and its allies.

