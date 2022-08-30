Kansai Electric Restarts Mihama No. 3 Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Mihama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

The reactor, the only one in operation in the country that is over 40 years old, will begin electricity transmission Thursday and resume commercial operations Sept. 26.

The resumption of the 826,000-kilowatt reactor was delayed due to a string of problems this month.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has decided to consider building next-generation nuclear reactors and extending the operating life of existing reactors in a shift from past government policy.

Many are paying attention to whether Kansai Electric can stably operate the No. 3 unit at Mihama, as the power utility is slated to resume operations of the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at its Takahama plant, also in Fukui, next year. The two are also over 40 years old.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]