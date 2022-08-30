Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Down by 56,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan totaled 152,546 on Tuesday, down by some 55,900 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 10 from Monday to 618. New COVID-19 fatalities came to 319.

In Tokyo, 14,219 new positive cases were reported, marking a drop of 7,551 from a week before and the ninth straight day of week-on-week decline.

The Japanese capital logged 26 new deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria fell by five from Monday to 36.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 27.6 pct from a week earlier to 17,722.1.

