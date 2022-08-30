Tokyo Gas, Kyushu Electric Ink Sakhalin-2 LNG Deals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Gas Co. <9531> and Kyushu Electric Power Co <9508> said Tuesday that they have signed contracts to continue buying liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the Russian Far East.

The deals with the new Russian operator of the oil and gas development project are believed to be almost the same as ones with its predecessor, people familiar with the matter said.

Tokyo Gas and Kyushu Electric previously had long-term contracts to buy 1.1 million tons and 500,000 tons of LNG a year, respectively.

Among major utilities, Jera Co., a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, has already concluded a contract with the new operator.

