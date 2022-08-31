Kishida Willing to Attend Diet Meeting on Abe State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday indicated that he will attend an off-session parliamentary meeting to answer questions on the controversial state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, set for Sept. 27.

Kishida was speaking at a press conference following his return to the prime minister's office the same day after recovering from COVID-19.

"I will answer questions at the Diet about my decision" to hold the state funeral for Abe, who was assassinated in July this year, Kishida said. "I will make every effort to give a sincere explanation."

Kishida said that he had instructed Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and others to work out a schedule that would enable him to appear at the Diet.

With the state funeral a divisive topic among Japanese people, Kishida said, "I have the responsibility to take criticism and other opinions seriously, and to give direct answers."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]