Strong Typhoon Seen Approaching Okinawa Main Island

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--A very powerful typhoon is seen approaching the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, between Wednesday afternoon and the small hours of Thursday.

Typhoon Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon of the year, traveled west-southwest after passing near Minamidaito Island in Okinawa on Wednesday morning.

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned of storms and tidal waves.

Strong winds, rain and storms are feared to be prolonged as the typhoon is forecast to stay south of the Sakishima island chain in Okinawa from Friday to Saturday before heading north over the East China Sea from Sunday.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the typhoon was moving west-southwest at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour at a point some 130 kilometers west of Minamidaito Island. It had a central atmospheric pressure of 920 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 55 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 75 meters per second.

