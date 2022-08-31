Japan Foreign Ministry Seeks 510 M. Yen to Brace for Info War

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that its budget request for fiscal 2023 includes 510 million yen as expenses to prepare for information war involving the spread of false information, apparently with China and Russia in mind.

The ministry is seeking such funds for the first time ever, hoping to reinforce its analysis and provision of information on the internet.

The ministry's overall budget request for the next fiscal year starting April 2023 totals 796.1 billion yen, up 15.3 pct from the fiscal 2022 initial budget.

The ministry plans to expand the budget for strengthening its capabilities to analyze the international situation utilizing artificial intelligence to 330 million yen from 80 million yen.

It is making its first-ever request for research expenses concerning economic coercion, in view of activities of China, which is strengthening its influence on developing countries on the back of its economic power.

