Kishida Praises Gorbachev for Contributing to Nuclear Disarmament

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, praising the final leader of the Soviet Union for contributing to nuclear disarmament.

Gorbachev "accomplished great achievements as a world leader who supported nuclear abolition," Kishida told a press conference.

"I'd like to express my deepest condolences," he added.

Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a separate news conference that Gorbachev "worked with the United States on nuclear disarmament, and greatly contributed to building a peaceful international community, including declaring the end of the Cold War in 1989."

