Japanese Doctor Hattori Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ophthalmologist Tadashi Hattori won this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as Asia's Nobel Prize, the award organizer said Wednesday.

The 58-year-old eye doctor, one of the four recipients of this year's humanitarian award, was selected for providing free eye surgeries in Vietnam.

Hattori began his medical activities in Vietnam in 2002, shuttling between there and Japan to offer free treatment and train doctors in the southeast Asian country.

In 2012, Hattori was recognized as a "Passion without Borders" Japanese by his country's Cabinet Office.

The Vietnamese government awarded its highest medal of honor for foreigners to the doctor in 2014.

