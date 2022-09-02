Japan Planning to Build 2 Aegis-Equipped Vessels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to build two new vessels equipped with the Aegis missile defense system, its budget request for fiscal 2023 has shown.

The plan comes after the ministry scrapped efforts to set up the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system in the northeastern prefecture of Akita and the western prefecture of Yamaguchi over two years ago due to a flaw in safety measures.

The vessels are expected to also be equipped with long-range missiles that can be used for counterstrikes, the capability that the Japanese government is considering acquiring.

The size of the Aegis system-equipped vessels is seen to be close to that of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's 19,950-ton Izumo-class destroyers, which are the largest of the MSDF's fleet of destroyers.

Some Self-Defense Forces officials label the vessels as the Reiwa era version of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Navy's battleship Yamato during World War II. The Reiwa era started in May 2019 with Emperor Naruhito's ascent to the throne.

