G-20 Environment Ministers Fail to Adopt Joint Statement

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Environment and climate ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies failed to adopt a joint statement at their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

They discussed measures to tackle climate change and protect biodiversity but did not adopt such a statement because of a disagreement over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

From Japan, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura attended the meeting. According to his ministry, he condemned Russia's military aggression in the strongest terms and expressed solidarity with Ukrainian people.

Ministers from other countries voiced similar views and demanded their opinions be included in a joint statement. But no agreement was reached on the matter apparently due to opposition from Russia.

In July, G-20 finance ministers and central bank leaders also failed to adopt a joint statement.

