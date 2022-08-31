Japan's New COVID-19 Cases Down by 73,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Japan stood at 169,800 on Wednesday, down by some 73,000 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms dropped by 27 from Tuesday to 591, while 338 new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 15,428 new positive cases were recorded. Its daily tally fell by 10,016 from a week before for the 10th consecutive day of decline.

The Japanese capital had 28 new fatal cases, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by three from Tuesday to 33.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 31.9 pct from a week earlier to 16,291.3.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]