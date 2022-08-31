Tokyo Confirms 15,428 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo recorded 15,428 new cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, with the daily tally falling by 10,016 from a week before, down for the 10th consecutive day.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 28 in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under its own criteria fell by three from Tuesday to 33.

The seven-day average of new cases slid 31.9 pct from a week earlier to 16,291.3, according to the metropolitan government.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]