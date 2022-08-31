LDP Vows to Thoroughly Cut Ties with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party adopted Wednesday the basic policy of severing ties with the Unification Church and related groups.

Denying any organizational ties with the church, now formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the LDP had instructed its members to check their relations with the cult individually.

But it ended up taking further steps in the face of growing public criticism over problems caused by the church, founded by South Korean guru Sun Myung Moon, after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death by a man claiming that his mother, one of Moon's followers known as Moonies, destroyed his family by donating huge amounts of money to the church and that he attacked Abe due to his strong ties with the anti-communist group.

At a meeting of party executives, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underlined the need to "seriously take people's suspicions and concerns" over LDP members' relations with Moonies so as to keep public confidence in the party from being hurt.

Then Kishida, also LDP president, instructed all party lawmakers to "sincerely reflect on the past and thoroughly abide by the basic policy of cutting ties" with the church and related organizations.

