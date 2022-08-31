Japan to Raise Entry Cap to 50,000 on Sept. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan will raise the cap on the daily number of people allowed into the country to 50,000 from the current 20,000 on Sept. 7, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

The government will also begin allowing entry by overseas travelers using package tours without conductors, Kishida said at a press conference.

He earlier said that, starting Sept. 7, Japan will exempt arrivals with certificates for three vaccinations from submitting the result of a COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours before departure.

The government is planning further easing of border restrictions in the future.

"Exchanges between countries are picking up," Kishida said. "We will ease (restrictions) also from the viewpoint of capitalizing on the benefits of the yen's fall."

