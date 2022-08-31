GSDF, U.S. Army Conduct Anti-Ship Drill on Amami Oshima

Newsfrom Japan

Amami, Kagoshima Pref., Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army conducted Wednesday a joint anti-ship combat drill participated by electronic warfare units on the island of Amami Oshima in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.

In the drill, part of the Orient Shield 22 major field training exercises, the U.S. military's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, was deployed.

Electronic warfare units from both countries also took part in the exercise to improve "cross-domain" cooperation covering the space and cyber fields as well as the conventional areas of land, sea and air for protecting remote islands.

The U.S. unit, the first Multi-Domain Task Force, came to Japan for the first time. Together with GSDF partners, its members took part in operations aimed at guarding against radio jamming.

The GSDF and U.S. Army also made sure parts they play in attacking enemy vessels with Japan's Type 12 missiles and HIMARS based on intelligence collected by the two sides.

